Gold Rate in Pakistan today on 2 March 2022 is being sold for Rs. 107770 per 10 grams, and the price of Gold is Rs. 125700 per tola in Pakistan today.

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today

Karachi is the main hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.

Gold Rate In Pakistan, 2 March 2022

Gold Rate 24K Gold 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold per Tola Gold Rs. 125700 Rs. 115224 Rs. 109988 Rs. 94275 per 10 Gram Rs. 107770 Rs. 98788 Rs. 94299 Rs. 80828 per Gram Gold Rs. 10777 Rs. 9879 Rs. 9430 Rs. 8083

Check the latest Gold prices updated on Daily Times news’s website. The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

Daily Times keeps an eye on today’s gold rate in Pakistan on daily basis.

*The prices mentioned above are without implemented taxes.