Another NADRA Mega Center in Peshawar to open soon

PESHAWAR: The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has decided to set up a new mega center in Peshawar for the convenience of the people, official sources said on Tuesday.

The center to be set up on Pajagi Road will be open 24 hours a day to deal with the growing number of people in NADRA offices.

This mega NADRA center would provide passports and Computerized National Identity Cards (CNIC) to citizens.

NADRA has already established a mega center at University Road here; however, to further facilitate its customers, the authority decided to open another such center on Pajagi Road.

The new center would help address the matters relating to the issuance of Passport, CNIC, Birth Certificate, and Form-B to the citizens.

Sources said the center was in the final stages of completion.