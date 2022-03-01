IRSA releases 84729 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD: Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Tuesday released 84729 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 50795 cusecs. According to the data released by IRSA, water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 14500 and 14500 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1101.15 feet, which was 51.15 feet higher than its dead level of 1050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded a 16066 and 50000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 24630 , 18961 and 35035 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 3600 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and16629 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.