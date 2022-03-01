New mechanisms introduced for effective monitoring at police stations

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Capital Territory Police have introduced some new mechanisms embracing the latest technology to ensure effective monitoring at police stations.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younus took steps for effective policing, following digital Pakistan policy of Prime Minister Imran Khan, said its spokesman on Tuesday.

He said the new measures were taken to bring transparency in the department, besides changing the behavior of the staff deputed at police stations.

Police guides/constables were equipped with a body-worn camera to record the interaction between the cops and the community through live digital control in Safe City.

To avoid delay in police services, the spokesman said Qmatic Machines were installed at the entrance of police stations ensuring ‘first come -first serve’.

The citizens may get a Qmatic slip after selecting service and entering cell number, he added.

The feedback through calls and SMS of all citizens visiting the police station would be received based on independent data available through Qmatic.

Similarly, he said audiovisual cameras in all front desks of all police stations were set up to ensure transparency- live monitoring and recording available at Safe City.

Cameras in SHO offices were installed for ensuring their presence from 3-5pm daily and record of visitors meetings.

He said the capital police chief was committed to improve service delivery and change the ‘Thana Culture’.

He was holding open court on day to day basis to address public complaints on priority, he noted.

He stated that the IGP has introduced a complaint management cell and a dedicated helpline 1715 for pubic where anyone can call and register their complaints about police officials.