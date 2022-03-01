FBR collects Rs3799 bln taxes in 8 months: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Tuesday said the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) had collected taxes amounting to Rs3799 billion during the first eight months of the current fiscal year (July-February), posting a 30 percent increase in tax collection as compared to the same period of the last year.

In a tweet, the minister said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government, during its last year in power (2018), had collected taxes of Rs3800 billion.

Farrukh said the increase in tax collection showed that the wheel of the national economy was moving well due to prudent economic policies under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, despite the coronavirus pandemic.