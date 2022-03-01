PM’s relief package is wise decision for poor people: Tarin

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance Shaukat Tarin on Monday said that Prime Minister’s relief package is a wise decision for poor people.

Pakistan’s information technology sector has a great potential to boost the economy, he said while talking to a private television channel. The Prime Minister has invited the Overseas Pakistanis to invest in the industrial sector with a tax exemption facility, he said.

Appreciating the steps taken for the young graduates, he said the private sector would also cooperate with the government in promoting the internship programme.

In reply to a question about the gap in imports and exports, he said, we could bridge the gap after promoting the information technology sector. There is a plan to earn fifty billion dollars through the IT sector in the next five years, he said.

Replying to another question about International Monetary Fund (IMF), the minister said, we are fulfilling the requirement of the IMF programme.