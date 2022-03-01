Market gains 476 points in volatile session

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a volatile session on Monday and the benchmark KSE-100 Index gained 476.77 points (+1.08 percent) to close at 44,461.01 points.

The PSX opened on a positive note but trimmed all gains within minutes and remained in the red territory for the next four hours. The international crude oil prices remained upward, which hampered the market from recovery. However, the market turned around in the last one-and-a-half hour session on the back of anticipation that Prime Minister Imran Khan will announce a few incentives, and a massive buying activity was observed which led the benchmark index to close after making decent gains.

The KSE-100 Index moved in a range of 911.52 points, showing an intraday low of 43,645.58 points and a high of 44,557.10 points. Among other indices, the KSE All Share Index gained 306.19 points (+1.01 percent) to close at 30,523.62 points, while KMI All Share Islamic Index gained 326.86 points (+1.5 percent) to close at 22,133.36 points.

A total of 350 companies traded shares in the stock exchange, out of them shares of 225 closed up, shares of 106 closed down while shares of 19 companies remained unchanged. Out of 91 traded companies in the KSE-100 Index, 69 closed up and 18 closed down and four remained unchanged.

The overall market volumes decreased by 33.52 million to 208.12 million shares. Total volumes traded for the KSE-100 Index decreased by 9.02 million to 81.02 million shares. The number of total trades decreased by 6,480 to 96,526, while the value traded decreased by Rs0.67 billion to Rs6.06 billion. Overall, market capitalisation increased by Rs75.57 billion.

Among scrips, AGL topped the volumes with 15.68 million shares, followed by TPLP (14.27 million) and FlyingR1 (12.93 million). Stocks that contributed significantly to the volumes included AGL, TPLP, FlyingR1, WTL, and GGL, which formed over 30 percent of total volumes.

In terms of rupee, RMPL remained the top gainer for the fifth straight day and witnessed an increase of Rs233.33 (2.17 percent) per share, closing at Rs11,000, whereas the runner-up was INDU, the share price of which climbed up by Rs55.9 (3.94 percent) to Rs1,473.9. COLG remained the top loser in terms of rupee and witnessed a decrease of Rs83 (3.68 percent) per share, closing at Rs2,172, followed by UPFL, the share price of which declined by Rs50 (0.23 percent) to close at Rs21,400 per share.

The sectors taking the index towards north were fertilizer with 99 points, oil & gas exploration companies (82 points), cement (70 points), power generation & distribution (36 points) and commercial banks (36 points). The most points added to the index were by MEBL which contributed 52 points followed by LUCK (43 points), ENGRO (36 points), HUBC (33 points) and OGDC (27 points).

The sectors taking the index towards south were real estate investment trust with 5 points, and leather & tanneries and chemical (3 points each). The most points taken off the index were by COLG which stripped the index of 15 points followed by NBP (11 points), TRG (10 points), UBL (7 points) and BAFL (6 points).