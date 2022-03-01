FBR collects Rs3,799b revenue in 8 months

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) collected net revenues of Rs 3,799 billion during the first eight months of current fiscal year (2021-22), exceeding the target set for the period by Rs 268 billion.

This represents a growth of about 30.3% over the collection of Rs. 2,916 billion during July-February (2020-21), the board said in a statement issued here Monday.

The board specially mentioned that Inland Revenue collection increased by 29.0% during July-February (2021-22) as it was recorded at Rs.3,177 billion against Rs. 2,463 billion collected in the same period, last year.

Likewise, Pakistan Customs successfully maintained its growth trajectory by collecting Rs. 622 billion during the period under review as against Rs. 454 billion collected during the same period, last year.

Meanwhile, building further on its ongoing momentum for revenue collection, the board during February 2022 has not only achieved its assigned target of Rs.441 billion fixed for the month but also exceeded the same by Rs.2 billion as it has collected Rs.443 billion, according to provisional figures released by FBR.

The net collection for the month of February, 2022 stood at Rs 443 billion, representing an increase of 28.3 % over Rs 345 billion collected in February, 2021.