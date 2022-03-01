Govt urged to focus on marble industry to promote exports

The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) has called upon the government to focus on the marble industry for its better growth as this sector has the potential to transform Pakistan into a fast growing economy. ICCI President Muhammad Shakeel Munir, while talking to Amin Noorani and Nasir Ahmed, Dubai-based prominent businessmen of the marble sector during their visit to ICCI, said that Pakistan has huge reserves of marble and granite in all regions of the country and the government should cooperate in introducing mechanized mining in this sector by reducing duties on import of marble machinery and technology. Saleem Mughal, former Chairman, All Pakistan Marble Industry Association was also present at the occasion. Muhammad Shakeel Munir said that many countries including China, Italy, Turkey, Spain and Brazil have exploited their marble reserves effectively for economic development, but in Pakistan this sector has not been given due attention despite its tremendous potential to promote exports and improve the economy.













