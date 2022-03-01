Jazz invests Rs. 13.9b in 4Q21, 4G population coverage reaches 65pc

Jazz, Pakistan’s number one 4G operator, and the largest internet and broadband service provider invested Rs. 13.9 billion under its ‘4G for all ambition’ during 4Q21.

Jazz’s total customer base grew by 9.2pc YoY to 72.6 million including 35.0 million 4G subscribers and approximately 1,500 additional 4G sites were added during the last twelve months, said a news release.

Aamir Ibrahim, CEO of Jazz, said, “Under our digital operator strategy, we are pursuing a three-pronged approach; expanding the outreach and capacity of our 4G network especially in semi-urban and rural areas with consistent investment; strengthening our digital services portfolio to serve as our customers’ digital lifestyle partner; and driving financial inclusion with Pakistan’s leading fintech JazzCash.”

The growing engagement levels on our digital platforms, and the fact that nearly half of the industrywide 4G subscriptions in 2021 were contributed by Jazz, validate our customer-centric operating model.

Pakistan’s leading fintech JazzCash witnessed a strong growth reaching 15.2 million (+24.9pc YoY) monthly active users, and 105,000 active agents. JazzCash also introduced a unique digital-first shopping experience, AlaCart, on its mobile app, allowing users to purchase products and pay using their JazzCash accounts.

Jazz’s self-care app, Jazz World, continued to enjoy strong levels of customer adoption, monthly active user base reaching 9.8 million customers. Other streaming and entertainment platforms such as Jazz TV, Bajao, Jazz Cricket, and Deikho, also enjoyed further growth as their monthly usage increased by multiple times YoY.