Asim Azhar drops soldier look from ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’

Asim Azhar is all set to report for duty on Sinf-e-Aahan. The ISPR’s Sinf-e-Aahan was one of the biggest television projects of 2021. There was a lot of hype around it at the time of its premiere due to reports that it was going to be an all-women sequel to ISPR’s previous cadet college drama Ehd-e-Wafa, which starred Osman Khalid Butt, Wahaj Ali, Ahad Raza Mir and others in the lead.

Sinf-e-Aahan features an ensemble cast of Sajal Ali, Yumna Zaidi, Kubra Khan, Syra Yousuf, Ramsha Khan and Sri Lankan actor Yehali Tashiya Kalidasa. The drama stars Sheheryar Munawar as well.

The latest name to put on the army uniform in the popular serial is singer Asim Azhar, who is playing Captain Nasr. Asim has shared the look on his social media accounts.

Sinf-e-Aahan is written by Umera Ahmed and airs on HUM TV.