IHC issues notices over Election Act amendments

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday issued a notice to secretary to the president of Pakistan and attorney general over an amendment to the Election Act 2017 through an ordinance. During the hearing of a petition filed by former union council chairman Sardar Mehtab, the high court inquired about the amendment to the Act. The petitioner responded that through the amendment, the government allowed the public office-holders and lawmakers to take part in the election campaign. The petitioner said the ordinance was based on the mal-intent of the government, as there was no urgency to amend the election law at the time. “It seems the draft of the ordinance was already prepared and the government promulgated it as soon as the parliament session was postponed,” the petitioner added, says a news report. According to the complainant, the government could have waited for parliament to come in session but in order to avoid the debate on the changes, it hastened to issue the ordinance. Earlier this month, President Arif Alvi had promulgated the ordinance amending the Elections Act which allowed lawmakers to visit or address public meetings in any area or constituency during the election campaign. Reacting to the amendment on February 24, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had said that under Article 222 of the Constitution, the powers of the electoral watchdog could not be revoked.













