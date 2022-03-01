FIA seeks daily hearings against Shehbaz Sharif

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Monday sought contempt and day-to-day proceedings against five accused, including Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif, over not only interrupting the court and submitting irrelevant applications to escape from charge framing, but also wasting its precious time. As the proceedings commenced, the special central court judge, extending pre-arrest bails by March 10 of accused Shehbaz and his son Hamza Shehbaz in alleged money laundering case, sought arguments from both sides on FIA’s application wherein day-to-day proceeding was sought. The Sharif family’s counsel Senator Azam Nazir Tarar termed the FIA’s move an attempt to affect the long march which the opposition parties have planned to oust Prime Minister Imran Khan. It is worth mentioning that the Special Court Central was hearing pre-arrest bails of the aforementioned accused persons in the alleged money laundering case of Rs25 billion, says a news report. Tarar argued that it seemed the FIA was in a hurry that’s why they submitted an application for day-to-day proceedings. He argued that the only purpose of the FIA behind the move was to affect the long march of the opposition parties. Meanwhile, the FIA’s prosecutor told the court that the accused persons had been delivered case copies that were visible to read. However, the central court judge observed that first charges will be framed and then the application for day-to-day proceedings will be decided. Meanwhile, the FIA submitted another application seeking contempt proceedings against the five accused including Shehbaz. The FIA submitted that Shehbaz not only interrupted the court, submitted irrelevant applications merely to linger on the matter, but also wasted the court’s precious time.













