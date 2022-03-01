Archbishop of Canterbury hails army’s efforts to combat terrorism

Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury (ABC), Head of the Church of England and Doctor Christian Turner, British High Commissioner called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at GHQ, on Monday. During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, religious and inter-faith harmony were discussed. The COAS acknowledged the role of Christian brethren not only towards creation of Pakistan but also for their contributions towards its progress. He appreciated role of various institutions in the fields of education, health and public welfare being managed by Christian community across Pakistan. He especially acknowledged their contributions in defence of motherland as part of Pakistan Armed Forces. Honorary Archbishop acknowledged Pakistan Army’s efforts in combatting terrorism and providing secure environment to the minorities in the country. He also pledged that the Christian community shall contribute whole heartedly towards public welfare.













