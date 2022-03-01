PM may meet PML-Q’s leadership soon

Prime Minister Imran Khan is scheduled to meet PML-Q’s Chaudhry brothers during his day-long visit to Lahore, a private TV channel reported, citing sources.

According to the TV channel, the premier will listen to the concerns of PML-Q – which is an ally of the government – and would try to retain their support. The decision had been made last week after several Opposition leaders held meetings with the Chaudhry brothers in order to take them on board for their no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Sources further added that PM Imran Khan would also meet the chief minister and governor Punjab, while he will also meet the members of the cabinet and provincial assembly.

The premier would also chair a meeting of the Punjab parliamentary board, sources said, adding that important decisions regarding local body elections will be taken during the parliamentary board meeting. Earlier, the opposition parties set the political temperature soaring in the country as the PPP and JUI-F have put up an option to offer Punjab’s chief ministership to PTI’s close aide PML-Q on the table before PML-N in a bid to move a no-confidence motion successfully against Prime Minister Imran Khan in the National Assembly, Geo News had reported

PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, chairman Bilawal Bhutto and JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman met PML-N president and opposition leader in the NA Shehbaz Sharif at his residence on Wednesday. According to sources, in the meeting, opposition parties discussed the name of PML-Q leader Pervaiz Elahi for Punjab’s CM portfolio.

“JUI-F and PPP have proposed the name of Pervaiz Elahi for Punjab chief minister to muster PML-Q support while the leadership of both parties were persuading PML-N on this matter,” said sources. Sources privy to the matter said that PML-Q would stand beside the opposition in Punjab and centre for the no-confidence motion if CM Punjab’s portfolio is offered to Pervaiz Elahi. Meanwhile, on the matter of handing over CM Punjab’s portfolio to Pervaiz Elahi, PML-N has given the authority to party supremo Nawaz Sharif for a final decision, well-informed sources said.