Court defers indictment of Sindh CM

An Accountability Court (AC) on Monday once again deferred the indictment for Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah and others in Nooriabad Power Plant corruption reference till March 16. The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) during the hearing submitted its report regarding the assets of a co-accused Muhammad Ali. According to the report of 45 banks, the said accused had no bank account. An associate lawyer told the court that senior advocate of accused Niaz Ali Sheikh wouldn’t be able to appear due to his engagements in Supreme Court. Defence counsel Arshad Tabraiz said the accused had filed a petition under section 265-D and challenged the maintainability of the reference. Accused Shazia Jaffar had also filed the acquittal plea. At this, the court served notices to the NAB and sought its comments. The hearing of the case then adjourned till next date. AC-III Judge Syed Asghar Ali heard the case.













