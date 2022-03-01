PTI’s Sindh march to rid people of mafia: Haleem

Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh Monday said that PPP has failed miserably to deliver in Sindh and people of the province wanted to make Bilawal and other PPP leadership accountable for their failure.

Haleem Adil Sheikh while addressing a press conference at Sindh Assembly building said that it was last tenure of PPP in Sindh as people were fed up with their bad governance, maladministration, corruption and lawlessness in the province.

“The PTI’s Sindh Haqooq March is the march by masses to save Sindh and help the people get rid of Zardari,” he said. The march led by Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Asad Umer and Ali Zaidi will continue with strong presence and support of people of Sindh and would achieve its objectives, he vowed.

He said that a couple of days ago, PTI’s Sindh Haqooq March started from Kamu Shaheed where young PTI worker Mir Iftikhar Lund got seriously injured after falling from the container and he was under treatment at AO Clinic. The PTI MPA Dr Imran Shah was present there to immediately take care of the injured Iftikhar Lund who was taken to Mirpur Mathelo Hospital, but even cannula was not available at the government hospital, he said, adding that Iftikhar Lund was then carried by him to CMH for first aid and finally he was brought to Karachi. Funds of both the CMH and Mirpur Mathelo hospitals were equal, but facilities are available only in the former, he added.

Haleem Adil Sheikh said that he had to stay in Karachi for hearing in the court of defamation case filed by Saeed Ghani and he will join the march in Nawabshah on Tuesday (today) after the hearing.

The opposition leader said: “We have asked some questions from PPP before beginning of the march and they should march ahead after answering the questions and explaining the state of affairs in Sindh province.”

The PPP’s march was not a march of common people but of ‘Sardars and Zardars’ who were using official resources while route of the march in Thatta and other areas were cordoned off because they wanted to keep masses away, he said, and added that the PPP was afraid of harsh reaction of masses so they forcefully closed shops. Haleem Adil Sheikh said that if PPP has support of public then why do they need official resources as vehicles of police and fire brigade were seen installing flags and carrying tents for PPP’s camps. He alleged that taxpayers’ money was being utilized for rally and gathering of a political party.

“Where ever Bilawal goes a catastrophic situation arises there and same was witnessed in Thatta where roads leading to hospitals were blocked and patients had no other option but to walk two kilometers to reach hospital,” he noted. Haleem further said that PPP has ruined the entire province, AIDS was spreading in Larkana, stray dogs were biting citizens, two girls were kidnapped and molested in Naukot and murders of Dr Namarta Kumari and Nousheen Shah in educational institutions were portrayed as suicides while Farzana Jamali, Bakhtawar Soomro and Perveen Rind were harassed.

The opposition leader said censured the Sindh government for its failure in maintaining law and order in the province and observed that all the urban and rural areas of the province were left on the mercy of outlaws and law and order situation was out of control.