Speakers for drafting policy to understand Indian hegemonic designs

The speakers at a conference Monday stressed the need for formulating a national level policy by engaging Pakistani think tanks to understand Hindutva mindset and Indian hegemonic aspirations.

Hindutva ideology was transitioning India to the biggest fascist regime of the world as it was based on discrimination, hatred, and superiority, they said while addressing at a conference on “Myth of Indian Secular Democracy: Human Rights Violations and Rise of Saffron Tide under BJP” jointly organized by Press Information Department (PID) and Center for Global & Strategic Studies (CGSS), here at Information Service Academy.

Former Federal Secretary Information and Broadcasting & Vice President (Federal Region), CGSS Ashfaq Ahmed Gondal in his opening remarks stated that it was impossible for other communities to live safely and comfortably in India.

“From the beginning, it is very clear that India has been a fascist government. It is not Bharat or India, it is only Hindustan, a land for Hindus. We can see what is happening in Kashmir and no one is bothered about the atrocities being committed by India in Kashmir,” he noted. He said the atrocities were continued in India and still they claimed to be the largest democratic and secular state of the world.

Former Ambassador of Pakistan to Bangladesh and New Zealand Afrasiab Mehdi Hashmi Qureshi presented speech on “Minority Crisis in India and False Façade of Secularism: Questioning the Status Quo” and stated that Hindutva ideology has always been there in India and now it has been further escalated due to Hindu fundamentalists.

“India has its own difficulties and challenges and today, the nationalist Indians are worried about its future,” he said, adding that India has always been divided into different states and groups. “International media is silent about the Kashmir issue. It claims RSS as nationalist movement which is completely false and untrue. It has always been a fundamentalist party,” he remarked.

Professor, School of Politics and International Relations (SPIR), Quaid-i-Azam University, Islamabad Dr Zafar Nawaz Jaspal presented speech on “BJP-RAW nexus: Detrimental to Peace and Stability in South Asia and Beyond”.

He said that any intelligence agency was at the complete disposal of the ruling government. The ideology of RAW and BJP is aggressive which after convergence is the reason for instability in the region. BJP’s manifesto is based on Hindutva philosophy. He discussed that BJP became popular in 1982, when it used anti- Pakistan slogans while campaigning. 5th generation and hybrid warfare is important in this regard and asymmetrical warfare tactics are being used.

He said that India was targeting our economic projects. The neighbors of India have also suffered as it always tried to imposed its hegemony at the borders. Dewan of Junagadh State and Chairman Muslim Institute Sahibzada Sultan Ahmad Ali presented speech on “Indian occupation of Junagadh & Manavadar—Acts of Blatant Aggression by India”.

He highlighted three major aspects of history. He discussed that before partition, princely states had the right to determine their independence. However, India did blatant violations of sovereignty by using coercive means and forcefully annexed those states. He also discussed Indian illegal actions in Junagardh, including human rights violations, riots and hindering food supply chain. He underscored the need to build correct narrative by understanding actual historical events and facts.