Campaign for LG polls gathers momentum in Swat

In Swat, 1,360,334 registered voters will exercise their right to franchise in the local government elections phase 2 which include 767,858 men and 592,576 women. Polling for the second phase of local government elections will be held on March 31 in Swat for which arrangements have been finalized. Political parties, including independent candidates, have launched their campaigns for the local body elections, which are gaining momentum day by day. A total of 98 candidates have filed nomination papers for the post of chairman and mayor of seven tehsils of Swat. All these candidates have been active in gaining the confidence of more than 1.3 million voters.

Independent candidate Spain Khan said that he has been conducting door-to-door meetings with people in his campaign and trying to get people to be satisfied with him. “I have served the people before and this time too I am ready to serve the people to the fullest” he added.

The district administration and the Election Commission have also entered the final stages of preparations for the local body elections in Swat. Regional Election Commissioner Muhammad Nadeem said that all preparations for the elections are being completed and efforts are being made to hold the elections smoothly.

“All political parties, including independent candidates, are requested to co-operate with the Election Commission during the elections and conduct their campaigns in a peaceful atmosphere” he added

According to the information obtained from the Election Commission, the number of registered voters in the district is 1.36 million 334, including 767,858 men and 592,576 women. According to the Election Commission, a total of 989 polling stations will be set up in Swat district with 154 for men, 149 for women, and 686 joint polling stations. There will be 253 polling stations in Babuzai Tehsil, 79 in Barikot, 179 in Kabal, 202 in Matta, 108 in Bahrain, 116 in Khawazakhela, and 52 in Charbagh Tehsil.

There are a total of 214 village councils in seven tehsils of Swat, 49 in Babuzai, 17 in Barikot, 39 in Kabul, 46 in Matta, 22 in Bahrain, 30 in Khawaja Khel, and 11 in Charbagh. A total of 98 candidates have filed nomination papers in 7 tehsils for the second phase of local body elections. The ruling party has fielded about 28 candidates. Seventeen candidates from Babuzai Tehsil have filed nomination papers.11 candidates have emerged for Matta Tehsil.16 from Khawazakhela Tehsil and 15 from Charbagh.14 candidates have submitted applications for Tehsil Barikot and nine candidates have filed nomination papers for Kabal Tehsil and 16 for Bahrain.