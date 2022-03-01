Policemen praised for excellent security during PSL-7

Inspector General of Punjab, Police Rao Sardar Ali Khan on Monday appreciated the policemen including CCPO Lahore, DIG Operations and CTO Lahore to ensure excellent security arrangements during PSL 7 matches. Congratulating the Lahore Qalandars for winning PSL final, the IG Punjab said the real victory in the final match of PSL had been achieved by the Pakistani nation and cricket fans. Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that successful conduct of PSL had been made possible with the cooperation of Lahore Police, traffic police, district administration, intelligence agencies and citizens.

The IG Punjab said that special cooperation of cricket fans and ‘Zinda Dalan-e-Lahore’ with Traffic Police was commendable, adding that police personnel, traffic warden, lady personnel, special branch personnel and Safe City Authority team deserved all the credit for successful organization of the mega event who worked round the clock for arranging security and provision of facilities cricket players, match officials and fans.

Appreciating the duty and spirit of service of the women personnel, the IG Punjab said that lady personnel by performing their duties side by side with men during the mega event proved that female personnel of Punjab Police never lag behind. He said that revival of cricket in Pakistan was the result of collective efforts of all. Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that Punjab police were also making full security arrangements for visit of Australia cricket team to Pakistan and foolproof security arrangements would be made for Pak-Australia series matches in Rawalpindi and Lahore so that spectators could enjoy cricket matches to the fullest, he maintained.