Chinese Minister thanks Pakistan for supporting in 89th UNGA body polls

ISLAMABAD: Chinese Minister of Public Security Zhao Kezhi on Monday thanked Pakistan for supporting China in the election of the 89th United Nations General Assembly Interpol Executive Committee.

In a letter written to Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, the Chinese Minister said, “We are grateful for Pakistan’s support in the Interpol Executive Committee elections for China’s representation in Asia”, said a press release issued here. “Pakistan and China are strategic partners in bilateral affairs”, the Chinese Minister added.

He said that there was a need to increase cooperation between Pakistan and China’s law enforcement agencies. “We are looking forward to working together for bringing the people of the two countries closer,” the Chinese Minister said.

He also appreciated Pakistan’s role in assisting China in Dasu terrorist attack investigation, adding that Pakistan played a key role in probing the incident. He also extended good wishes for Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed for the Lunar New Year.