Malaal-e-Behunari is dedicated to the poet’s shortcomings

A politician and poet Aslam Gurdaspuri is known for his couplet ‘Mala-e-Behnari Yei Hei Keh Main Aaj Tak Woh/She’r Nahi Keh Paya Jo She’r Main Kehna Chaheta Hun’ (I couldn’t say the couplet which I wanted to say since ages, due to my lament for not having the dexterity to do so).

The name of poet Aslam Gurdaspuri’s fifth poetry book is ‘Malaal-e-Behunari’ dedicated to the concept of his inability. It is his humility as all the poetry lovers know that he is an excellent poet and keeps the name of his teacher Zaheer Kashmiri high among poetry lovers. His poetry has grown with the changes in the life in general and the way time has passed fast. He says ‘Dil Mera Waqt Ki Raftar Sei Dar Jaata Hei/Yei Musafir Rahe-e-Dushwaar Sei Dar Jata Hei; – Page 189) (My heart sinks when I witness the speed with which time passes. Even this traveller’s heart is afraid of the difficult path to tread upon).

On December 09, 2018 this reviewer had written on Aslam’s autobiography titled ‘Tujhe Aei Zindigi Laaun Kahan Sei’ quoting that he had stated that he was basically a poet and music lover despite that he had spent his youth as a politician with Marxism views. The inauguration of his book ‘Marxism Aur Aaj Ki Duniya’ in Press Club, Lahore on May 11, 2016 needs to be quoted. However as the time passed fast he remained stuck to his basic interests; philosophy, literature and history. His present life comprises staying home opposite Bagh-e-Jinnah Gate No. 03 and his daily walks in the garden before going to Cosmopolitan Club. Presently his heart problem deters him of continuing with these activities. A tribute was paid to his book under review in the Press Club on February 26, 2022 presided by Dr. Mubarak Ali.

According to Aslam Gurdaspuri his experience of politics and politicians whose job remains political make and breakups did not get along well with his psyche after spending a wholesome life among them. He found Pakistani politics full of jealousy, illiteracy, grudge and animus. Those people who were liars and ruthless, became successful politicians. They made money with unfair means. Aslam says every politician in Pakistan is slave of his own self. He licks the feet of his leaders. Aslam says that he entered politics because of his role model Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto. After that era he was a misfit.

Benazir Bhutto was fine as long as she was following the footsteps of her father. When she was in power, she became victim of the informers of agencies and a large group of opportunists. Aslam therefore decided to withdraw from active politics and become a full time student of literature. His poetry therefore is linked with his practical life and the events that surround him. Sometime his expression is bold and sometime subtle.

While totally devastated with the suicide bombing he comes out with the poetry like “Main Insaanon Ki Lashain Dekh Kar Rota Nahi Aslam/In Aye Din Kei Sadmon Nei Mujhe Pathar Bana Daala’ – Page 65 (I have become stone-hearted towards seeing many dead people due to suicide bombings). He laments Peshawar killings of school children by saying ‘Jis Ehd-e-Halakat Main Aslam Insaan Darinde Bun Jayein/Is Ehd Main Zinda Rehne Ki Kis Shakhs Ko Hasrat Hoti Hei’ – Page 60 (One loses the desire to live in the era in which people become noxious animals). Aslam therefore advises the present people to turn towards loving their fellow being by saying ‘Apne Dil Main Ulfat Ka Silsila Tau Paida Kar/Jo Nawa-e-Dil Thehre Woh Nawa Tau Paida Kar’ – Page 57 (listen to the cry of your heart by developing love in your heart). Dr. Syed Jaffar Ahmad says on the title back page that Aslam’s poetry is Pakistan’s political, social and literary movements’ poetic story.

Aslam has said lot of poetry during pandemic restricting movement. He says ‘Yei Ik Nai Jung Ki Hei Saazish Magar Yei Qudrat Ka Khail Dekho/Keh Jis Kisi Nei Yei Ki Hei Sazish Woh Khud Bhi Is Sei Bacha Nahi Hei – Page 140 (who ever conspired for this war became victim of itself). There is no dearth of topics with Aslam for saying poetry however divergent these may be. Saying a ghazal in Faraz’s Ghazal rhyme on Page 263 he says ‘Sha’ir Faraz Ka Yei She’r Kitna Fuzool She’r Tha/Maaon Nei Un Kei Naam Par Bachon Kei Naam Rakh Diye’ (Faraz’z poetry in the ghazal was so low in which he said that mothers had named their children on him). Dedicating his ghazal on Page 36 Aslam thanked Shuaib Bin Aziz, Razzak, Dr. Riaz Tasneem, Dr. Hassan Albana and Dr. Nauman Ahmad who participated in his heart treatment.

On the prevalent situation in the country Aslam says ‘Yun Sab Ko Yehan Mulk Bachane Ki Pari Hei/Sab Torne Waale Hain Museebat Yei Bari Hei’ – Page 283. Aslam Gurdaspuri is nature lover. His Ghazal on trees probably took inspiration from centuries old trees in Bagh-e-Jinnah. He finds solace in their company like a child finds the same in his mother’s lap – Page 375).

The writer is the recipient of the prestigious Pride of Performance award. He can be reached at doc_amjad@hotmail.com