Market volume in e-commerce larger than traditional trade: Aon Abbas

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on E-Commerce, Senator Aon Abbas Buppi here on Sunday said that the market volume in e-commerce was bigger than the traditional trade and this was an ample opportunity for the young population to utilize it and play an effective role in the economic development.

At present, Pakistan is the third largest digital market in the world and in this “we are competing with regional and global players in the E-Commerce sector”, SAPM told APP.

HE SAID, the government had introduced the country’s first zero-tax strategy for registered freelancers. “Recently, we organized an E-Commerce convention in which Prime Minister Imran Khan participated and there was a very good response from different segments of society,” he remarked.

Aon said that with the personal interest of the Prime Minister, various initiatives were being taken for the development of the E-Commerce sector, focusing on tax and ease of doing business and freelance issues.

He said payments and banking, taxation, business registration, freelancers startups, market excess, logistics and shipping, market access, consumer protection and data protection were important areas that were being worked on.