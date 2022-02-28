Bitcoin nears $40,000 mark as cryptos consolidate gains

The cryptocurrency market remained positive for the third straight day on Sunday, with market capitalisation gaining 1.9 percent to reach $1.89 trillion.

As of 1320 hours GMT, the largest cryptocurrency Bitcoin’s (BTC) price gained 1.58 percent to reach $39,759. With this increase in price, the market capitalisation of the biggest crypto has reached $752 billion. Bitcoin shed 0.9 percent during the last seven days.

Ether, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation, gained 1.64 percent to reach $2,825. With this increase in price, the market capitalisation of ETH has reached $332 billion. Ether has gained 2.3 percent of its value over the last seven days.

Similarly, XRP price inched up 0.25 percent to reach $0.763. The market capitalisation of XRP stands at $76.3 billion with this increase. XRP has shed 7.4 percent during the last seven days.

On the other hand, Cardano (ADA) price went 1.8 percent up to reach $0.912. Its market capitalisation has reached $30 billion with this increase. ADA shed 8.6 percent in the past seven days.

Following suit, Dogecoin (DOGE) price inched up 0.83 percent to reach $0.128. With this increase in price, the market capitalisation of DOGE has reached $17 billion. DOGE has shed 9.1 percent during the last seven days.

Meanwhile, high-profile staff members are leaving Big Tech giants to join the crypto world and develop the next “big thing” in tech – Web3. The IT giants like Google, Facebook, and Amazon are losing their executives and developers to blockchain platforms such as Polygon and Circle.

Crypto companies have been working to overhaul the World Wide Web and introduce what’s been dubbed Web3 – a new iteration of the internet, which would be based on blockchain technology instead of centralised platforms run by a small group of companies sometimes referred to as ‘Big Tech’.

Last month, the chief marketing officer of Meta’s digital wallet project, Novi, moved to the blockchain payments company Circle; the former general manager of Amazon’s AWS Edge Services became the chief technology officer of the crypto exchange Gemini, and Uber’s ex-director of corporate development joined the NFT marketplace OpenSea.