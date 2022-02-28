AGP opens 3-week internal audit training programme

A three-week International Intensive Training Programme in Performance Auditing (107-ITP) was inaugurated by Auditor General for Pakistan (AGP) Muhammad Ajmal Gondal, here on Sunday. A total of 47 auditors from 14 Supreme Audit Institutions (SAIs) of Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Bangladesh, China, Iran, Kyrgyz Republic, Liberia, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Tanzania, Thailand and Turkey are participating in the training. The AGP welcomed the participants and said that the ITP in Performance Auditing was pioneered in 1981 and its continuation till date not only validated the ever increasing importance of performance audit, but also the dedication and hard work of the management of PAW to materialise it. He said, “I take pride in international recognition of the PAW for its commitment and professional approach in imparting training. However, the Performance Audit over the years has attained more importance and become a large scale and a distinct practice. Performance Auditing gives the auditor an opportunity to go beyond traditional compliance issues and enable him to examine performance of the executive in a wider context.













