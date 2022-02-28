PCB awards contracts to 100 junior cricketers

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has handed out 100 contracts to junior cricketers between 13 and 19 years age bracket as part of PCB’s Junior Development Programme. The selected players have the potential to become future stars and win games for Pakistan. Barring a few players who are currently busy with their academic exams, most of these 100 players are watched the final at the Pakistan Super League 7 final between Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars at the Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday. Alongside the financial support, the PCB will be investing in these youngsters to develop their complete personality, including cricketing skills and providing education to them. With the contracts coming into effect the 100 contracted players will be earning monthly retainers of PKR 30,000 each. Scholarships will be provided in top schools and college/universities. Technical education will also be provided besides comprehensive cricketing skill acquisition plan will also be followed by the youngsters.

The 100 contracts have been divided into five categories:

Total contracts for U-19: 45

Total contracts for U-16: 25

Total contracts for U-13: 15

Special talent/nominated: 10

Contracts for Balochistan: 05

In order to be eligible to receive these contracts, a players must have represented his Cricket Association team in the same age group in the most recent national domestic season. However, players who are picked in special talent criteria must have played the City Cricket Association tournaments. All players selected to represent Pakistan U-19 and U-16 teams (within one year) have also earned the contracts.