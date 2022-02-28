Emotional Rublev wins title in Dubai after plea for peace

DUBAI: An emotional Andrey Rublev said he will sleep for two days after securing his third trophy in seven days by ending the dream run of Czech qualifier Jiri Vesely with a 6-3, 6-4 victory in the Dubai final on Saturday. The second-seeded Russian won the singles and doubles titles in Marseille last Sunday before flying to the Emirates and clawing his way to a 10th career singles crown, and a fifth at the ATP 500 level. “For sure for the next two days I will sleep, I won’t leave my bed,” said Rublev, whose plea for peace in Ukraine after his win the previous night went viral across news stations worldwide. “Finally I can rest for maybe one week now. I feel super happy, even though maybe I’m tired. “I think I was lucky today that Jiri also was super tired. He had really tough matches since qualies, three sets, he beat top players starting from the first round, so I was super lucky that he couldn’t perform the way he can. I was lucky today and that’s why I’m happy to be the champion, I didn’t expect this. It’s an amazing feeling.” Rublev entered the Dubai final having contested 17 matches ––– across singles and doubles ––– in three weeks, 12 of which were three-setters. The world number seven has been running on fumes all week and had to rally back from a set down in three of his five matches.













