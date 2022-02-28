George makes surprise appearance at rugby match with Kate Middleton and William

Oh hi, Prince George! On Saturday, Feb. 26, the 8-year-old future heir to the British throne made an unscheduled appearance with his parents Kate Middleton and Prince William at the Guinness Six Nations Rugby match between England and Wales at Twickenham Stadium in London. Wearing a red and navy Ralph Lauren polo-style down jacket, dark pants and matching shoes, George stood solemnly in between his mom and dad-the patrons of England Rugby and the Welsh Rugby Union, respectively-and joined them, the players and the rest of the arena spectators to sing the U.K. National Anthem “God Save the Queen.” The match took place six days after his great-grandmother and William’s grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, 95, tested positive for COVID-19, prompting Buckingham Palace to cancel two scheduled virtual audience sessions for the monarch, who is fully vaccinated.













