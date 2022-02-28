PAF releases national song to pay tribute heroes of Operation Swift Retort

Pakistan Air Force (PAF) on Sunday released national song “Dunya Ma Sarbuland” on the occasion of Operation Swift Retort’s third anniversary to pay tribute to the heroes who took part in the Operation. The song was sung by renowned singer Sahir Ali Bhagga while it was shot by renowned Pakistani director Zohaib Qazi, said a PAF media release. “This national song is a tribute to the bravery of the valiant sons of Pakistan Air Force who marked a new story of bravery in the air battle against the enemy in 2019 and raised the prestige of the country and the nation,” it said.













