Foolproof security of players toppriority: IG Punjab

On the direction of Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan, security arrangements were made for the final match of PSL 7 at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore under a comprehensive strategy. IG Punjab has directed that foolproof security of players, match officials as well as cricket fans is the top priority of Punjab Police and no shortcomings should be left in the arrangements for security and traffic management.

According to the Punjab Police spokesperson, IG Punjab issued special instructions for the security arrangements for the final match of PSL 7, according to which all available resources were utilized for the security of cricket fans and parking of vehicles coming to the stadium. On the direction of IG Punjab, Lady Wardens were deployed for the convenience and security of the female spectators. The IG Punjab had directed the senior officers to review the traffic management themselves and ensure smooth flow of traffic in all cases. On the instructions of Rao Sardar Ali Khan, special instructions and briefings were given to the wardens and officials to guide the cricket fans coming from other cities to watch the final match. IG Punjab said that there was no obstruction in the movement of emergency services vehicles, ambulances, fire brigade etc.

Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that citizens should be provided effective information about the traffic situation through Rasta app, Rasta FM 88.6 social media and media while security arrangements should be taken at the end of the match and at the time of departure of spectators from the stadium.

Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has taken notice on incident of killing of three members of the same family in Chung area of Lahore and sought a report from CCPO Lahore. IG Punjab directed DIG Investigation to investigate every aspect of incident with the help of forensic evidence. Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that immediate concrete steps should be taken to identify and round up accused immediately. IG Punjab said that justice should be provided to the affected families on priority basis. According to details, Lahore police have arrested the accused Babar and investigation into the incident is underway.