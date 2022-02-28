Dental college to be set up in Kotli: Niazi

Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi has said that a state-of-the-art fully equipped dental college will be built in Kotli in the near future. “Corruption in the State functionaries in AJK will not be tolerated in any department and the development funds will be spent on the betterment and uplift of the masses”, Niazi said while addressing a reception gathering here at Sarda rest house in Kotli district of AJK on Sunday.

The AJK Prime Minister said,”bureaucracy has been told to work sincerely, there will be no commission, there will be quality of work and people’s money will be spent on the people, there will be no excuse in this regard,”.He said,for the development of the state, everyone has to work together with sincerity, following the policy of austerity, saving government resources.

He said that the kitchen expenses of the Prime Minister’s House have been reduced from Rs. 300,000 to Rs. 100,000 per day. He said, I assure you that team work will bring prosperity and satisfaction to the people living in the state. I do not like to be welcomed and make announcements. I thought for the people in all my life and Allah Almighty gave me the opportunity to do something for them.“Ministers are members of Barrister Sultan Mehmood’s team. I am also part of Barrister’s team. Together we must find the path of development and humanity.,” he said. The Prime Minister said that Allah has blessed us to serve the people.