Karachi to have modern weight, measurement lab

Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Sindh on Bureau of Supply and Prices, Dr. Khatu Mal Jeewan, has said that the right quantity of goods could be ensured to the people only by providing proper weight and measurement equipments. He said that a Weight and Measurement Laboratory would be set up in Karachi at a cost of Rs99 million as its approval has been given. He said this while presiding over a meeting to review the progress of the project. The meeting was attended by Director General Bureau of Supply and Prices Ahmad Ali Qureshi and other concerned officers. Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Khatu Mal Jeewan said that the first priority of the Sindh government was to provide all possible relief to the people.













