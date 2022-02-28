Balochistan to plant 10m trees during 2022

The Balochistan government has prepared to plant 10 million trees in the province during the current year in a bid to promote greenery and reduce the challenges and impacts of global warming. According to an official of provincial Forest Department, around 0.5 million trees would be planted across the province in the spring plantation drive. The provincial Forest Department would distribute saplings among the dwellers and cultivated plants itself in the spring plantation drive to achieve its target, he added.

He said that the government had decided to establish model nurseries on district level in the province and the citizens of the province would be engaged in a plantation drive through a door-to-door campaign.

He appealed the public to plant trees in their homes and actively participate in this national cause because trees enhance the natural beauty and provide a clean environment to the citizens. He added that the government had planned to persuade the plantation of olive trees in the dehydrated areas of province due to its low water consumption and the government would assist the formers in planting the trees.