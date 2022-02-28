1st phase of DHA National Badminton Championship concludes

The first phase of DHA National Badminton Championship 2022 (Juniors) came to an exciting conclusion on Sunday.

During the first phase, a total of 115 matches were played leading up to seven final matches on the last dayat Captain Fasih Babar Amin Shaheed Sports Complex, DHA, Phase 6, Lahore.

Secretary General Pakistan Olympic Association Muhammad Khalid Mahmood was the chief guest on the occasion, who distributed the prizes among the winners and the runner ups, as stated by DHA Lahore Press Release.

The results of the matches are as following: Boys Singles U-15: WinnerFahad Ahmed (KPK), runner upAmer Hassan Janjua (Islamabad); Girls Singles U-17: WinnerAmmara Ishtiaq (Sindh), runner upKanzul Eman (Islamabad); Boys Singles U-17: WinnerMuhammad Zaid (KPK), runner up Malik Ghasif (Punjab); Women Doubles U-19: WinnerAlja Tariq & Sumiya Tariq, runner upAmmara Ishtiaq & Umama Usman; Men Doubles U-19: WinnerAfnan Khan & Hamza Khan, runner upRaja Hassan & Saad Amir; Women Singles U-19: WinnerSumiya Tariq (Army), runner upAlja Tariq (Balochistan); Men Singles U-19: WinnerRaja Hassan Mujtaba (Punjab),runner upHamza Khan (KPK).