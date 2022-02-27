Graana x PIDE: MoU signed to launch Real Estate Economics course

To bridge the policy gaps and evolve a data-driven real estate sector, Graana.com has inked an MoU with the Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) to launch the Real Estate Economics course. The course’s initiation will help bridge the gap between academia and the real estate sector, which will enable to drive the future discourse of the real estate sector with the proper backing of research methods and techniques. Moreover, with the backing of economics, the course will help harness the role of economics in the real estate sector, which will also help determine the allied industries’ potential.

Signatories to the memorandum included Mr.Shafiq Akbar, Chairman IMARAT Group and CEO Graana.com, while Dr. Durre Nayab, Pro-Vice-Chancellor PIDE, became the signatory to the MoU representing PIDE. The signing ceremony was also graced by Group Directors Mr. Farhan Javed, Mr. Arsalan Javed and Mr. Taimoor-ul-Haq Abbasi. Furthermore, Dr. Shujaat Farooq, Dean Pide, Mr.Khurram Elahi, Lecturer were also present at the signing ceremony.

Speaking on occasion, CEO Graana.com Mr. Shafiq Akbar, believed that this is a beginning of a new chapter in the real estate sector of Pakistan, and the expertise of PIDE will help identify and address the loopholes in the sector. He also added that for development and growth, the inclusion of the relevant stakeholders, particularly academia, is pertinent, and the signing of this MoU sheds light on this aspect. Similarly, Dr. Durre Nayab felicitated Graana.com and appreciated their efforts for bringing transparency in the real estate sector through the introduction of technology, particularly the digital mapping of urban areas.

The representatives of PIDE were given a rundown on the ecosystem of IMARAT Group of Companies and how they are providing 360-degree solutions to real estate. Furthermore, both sides vowed to set new precedence by merging academia with the real estate sector as its benefits will trickle down to the lower segments of society. Both parties vowed to take out maximum benefits from the expertise of each other. Contemporarily, the real estate sector is dependent on colloquial information and lacks evidence-based information; by combining the synergies of both entities, the authority of the real estate sector in the country will be enhanced, and a new set of opportunities will be explored.