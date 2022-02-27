Amanda Bynes files to end her conservatorship after nearly nine years

Amanda Bynes is trying to take back control over her life. ?The former Nickelodeon star has filed to terminate her nearly nine-year conservatorship, her attorney David Esquibias confirmed to E! News.?Back in 2013, her mom Lynn was granted a temporary conservatorship after the actress was accused of trespassing on a neighbor’s property and starting a small fire in the driveway. She later underwent a psychiatric hospitalisation and Lynn was given a full conservatorship in 2014, giving her legal control over Amanda’s medical, personal and financial matters. ?Today, “Lynn is so incredibly proud of the progress Amanda has made over the last few years and is so excited about the next chapter in Amanda’s life,” Lynn’s attorney Tamar Arminak exclusively told E! News. “Based on the petition and Amanda’s amazing progress, she completely supports Amanda’s request to terminate the conservatorship.”

Just last year, a source shared insight into Amanda’s growth, noting she had been “doing better than ever” and had gotten closer with her family amid the pandemic.

“Her relationship with her parents is wonderful at the moment,” the insider said at the time. “It really made her appreciate her loved ones even more. When they were finally able to see each other again, they were able to spend that quality time together and that strengthened their bond a lot.”

It was then “her parents were able to see how well she was doing, added the source, noting, “They’re very proud of her and all the progress that she’s made.”?According to court documents obtained by E! News, a hearing has been scheduled for Mar. 22.