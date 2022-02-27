Faizan Sheikh hosts ‘Square Cut’ on Daraz App alongside Khurram Manzoor

The incredibly talented actor Faizan Sheikh is hosting a cricket show called ‘Square Cut’ on Daraz App along with guest expert cricket Khurram Manzoor. The show goes live before and after every PSL 7 match and is available to stream on the Daraz App.

Square Cut is full of entertainment and Faizan Sheikh will be talking about all the action happening on the field in detail and giving updates to the viewers.

After showcasing his talent on the silver screen and on television in different shows along with hosting a show called ‘The Mazedaar Show’ this is the first time ever that the actor will be hosting a sports show.