‘No war please’: Andrey Rublev into Dubai final with peace plea

DUBAI: Andrey Rublev made a plea for peace after notching an eighth consecutive victory on Friday to move into his second final in as many weeks with a 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (7/5) win against Hubert Hurkacz in Dubai. The Russian No.2 seed signed the camera lens on court with the message, “No war please”, clearly stating his feelings about his nation’s invasion of Ukraine. The 24-year-old had told reporters in Dubai on Thursday that he believed in peace and unity and he reiterated the sentiment after his win over Hurkacz. Rublev won the title in Marseille last Sunday and has battled through some tight situations this week in the Emirates, rallying back from a set down in each of his last three matches. He admits he has surpassed his expectations this week and has little left in the tank for his final showdown with Novak Djokovic’s conqueror Jiri Vesely on Saturday.













