No-trust motion: preparations under way but can’t give a ‘definite’ date

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said preparations were still under way for the opposition alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) planned no-confidence move against the government.

“Preparation is under way for the no-confidence motion and I cannot provide a definite date on when it will be tabled,” Shehbaz said while responding to a question while addressing a press conference in Lahore with Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) president Sardar Akhtar Mengal. “Opposition parties, including the PDM’s constituent parties and those not in the alliance such as the PPP, are all involved and playing their role and the media will be alerted first as soon as preparations are complete,” he added.

The PML-N president said there was “give and take” in politics and the finer details of the aftermath of a no-trust move’s success were still being sketched out. He said the move was according to the wishes of the people who were praying for deliverance from the incumbent government and they had already given the “signal” for it. Shahbaz said that the Balochistan National Party (BNP-M) Chairman Akhtar Mengal supports the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said their discussions focused on political issues, rising inflation and the current situation of the country. Shedding light on the major issues of Balochistan including the “missing persons” issue, the PML-N leader said that the centre has a duty to support small provinces, especially Balochistan and solve its issues politically.Speaking on the occasion, Mengal said that “homework [for the no-trust move] is complete to quite an extent.” He warned that Balochistan’s issues were due to past neglect and “disappointment and hate” were increasing among the people as time passed. He said that injustices even among a household left it scattered. “Those injustices turn into grievances which turn into hate which turns into rebellion,” Mengal explained.

The BNP-M president said the next government would have to solve the province’s issues in a political manner. “Balochistan’s issue since the first day was a political one and it will be better to solve it through politicians. It will not be solved through guns or military cannons,” he said.

Mengal said conflicts anywhere in the world were resolved through talks and Balochistan’s just demands should be fulfilled. He said the most important issue in the province was of missing persons, adding that the guilty should be presented in courts and the innocent should be released.

The PDM had announced to bring a no-trust move against the PTI government on February 11 after a meeting of its constituent parties. It had said it would contact the PTI government’s allies in the centre for this purpose which was followed by several meetings in the last few weeks between the opposition parties and PTI’s allies. Three main opposition leaders Zardari, Fazl, and Shahbaz have also held multiple meetings to develop a strategy on the motion.

Reports say the PML-N wants to bring the no-confidence motion directly against Prime Minister Imran Khan while the PPP wants to bring the no-trust move first against the National Assembly speaker and Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.