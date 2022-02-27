Security forces kill terrorist in North Waziristan IBO

The Security Forces on Saturday killed a terrorist amid intense exchange of fire during an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) conducted on reported presence of terrorists in Spinwam area of North Waziristan District.

During the IBO, weapon and ammunition was also recovered from the killed terrorist, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

It said that the killed terrorist was involved in terrorist activities against the security forces. The locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the area.

Earlier this week, eight terrorists were killed during separate operations conducted by security forces in North Waziristan and Dera Ismail Khan. The ISPR had said that security forces carried out the operation in the “general area” of Hamzoni in North Waziristan in wake of reports about the presence of terrorists. An intense exchange of fire took place between the security forces and terrorists during which six miscreants were killed. Weapons, ammunition and equipment were recovered from the terrorists’ possession, including submachine guns, hand-grenades, mines, handcuffs and a large quantity of multiple calibre rounds. Separately, an intelligence-based operation was conducted by security forces in Kulachi tehsil of Dera Ismail Khan. During the gunbattle, two terrorists were killed.

Prior to this, five terrorists were killed and a Pakistan Army soldier was martyred during an “intense exchange of fire” during an IBO in North Waziristan. “The killed terrorists were involved in terrorist activities against security forces, target killing and kidnapping for ransom,” the ISPR had said at the time.