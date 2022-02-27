Sindh Police removes 200 notorious officers from court duty

As many as 200 officers of Sindh Police posted on court duties have been transferred. The move comes weeks after the prime accused in Dua Mangi abduction case escaped from police custody.

Last month, Zohaib Qureshi – the prime suspect in Dua Mangi case – was brought to City Court for a hearing.

The CCTV footage obtained from a mall showed officers had taken him to a Tariq Road mall for shopping. He exited the mall, took a rickshaw and escaped. The investigators found how a nexus of police munshis, constables and suspects on trial was benefitting all, except justice. Now, it seems that the police is trying to break this nexus. On Saturday, SP Court Abid Qaimkhani said around 200 notorious officers have been transferred as part of a large scale reshuffling. Around 100 commandos of Special Security Unit (SSU) of Sindh Police have also been added to the pool of policemen on court duty. This has increased the total number of officers on court duty to 700.