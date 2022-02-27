Mushaira night held

To celebrate the successful 20 years of Islamabad Serena Hotel, the Management of Serena Hotels hosted a Mushaira night featuring 20 renowned poets from across Pakistan on Friday 25th February 2022 in Islamabad.

A large number of dignitaries from Corporate, Government and Civil Society attended the event. President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi and the First Lady Begum Samina Alvi graced the occasion.

The poets in their distinct styles and having the innate ability to catch the attention of the audience with startling couplets and verses, kept the event a lively and entertaining one. Senior versifiers included Anwar Masood, Iftikhar Arif, Kishwar Naheed, Khurshid Rizwi and Amjad Islam Amjad to name a few. The event was conducted by Rana Shakeel in a versatile manner, engaging the poets while keeping the audience joyful and upbeat.

CEO Serena Hotels Aziz Boolani, speaking at the occasion, said: “Islamabad Serena Hotel is proudly celebrating its 20th Anniversary and plans to host number of events for the guests, well-wishers, local community and its Associates on the occasion . He thanked all the guests, customers, well-wishers, Government functionaries including local administration and Serena Hotels committed, hospitable and hardworking staff for their continued support in this successful journey.”