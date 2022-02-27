500-bedded hospital to be set up in Chakwal: minister

A 500 beds new District Headquarters Hospital would be set up in the Chakwal district to help ailing segments of the society.

This was stated by Provincial Minister for Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education Dr Yasmeen Rashid during her surprise visit to Tehsil Headquarter Hospital, Kallar Kahar, here Saturday.

The Minister said that the facility of dialysis centre had been provided to the THQ, Kallar Kahar hospital, while it would be expanded soon as earlier the patients had to go for dialysis to the Holy Family Hospital, Rawalpindi.

She also visited various hospital departments and interacted with the patients there. The Minister also took a round of the new Emergency department established at the hospital and lauded the role of philanthropists who provided funds for setting up the emergency block at the hospital.

On this occasion, the hospital’s Medical Superintendent briefed the Minister about the details of medical facilities provided to the patients in the hospital. Dr Yasmin expressed satisfaction over the sanitation arrangements at the hospital and said that the facility for CT scans and MRI would be provided to the THQ hospital soon. The state-of-the-art trauma centres would also be set up at two more locations in the area, including in the area of Dullah, she added. The Minister said the best kind of healthcare facilities would be available to the people after the affiliation of different hospitals with Rawalpindi Medical University.

Govt committed for complete eradication of polio from country: Dasti

Advisor to the Punjab Chief Minister for Agriculture Abdul Hay Khan Dasti on Saturday said that the incumbent government was committed for complete eradication of polio from the country and soon Pakistan will be polio free.

He expressed these views while inaugurating the anti-polio campaign here at District Headquarters Hospital. Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza was also present on the occasion.

He said that it was essential to get all the children of under five years administer anti-polio drops during the polio drive for complete eradication of the crippling disease from the country.

DC Syed Musa Raza said that the anti-polio campaign would continue from February 28 to March 4 for which 2529 teams of health department have been formed which would administer drops to kids door-to-door.

He said that as per instructions of the government, we have focused on polio and soon we will make Pakistan a polio free country. He requested the parents to cooperate with health teams.On the occasion, CEO Health Dr Muhammad Fayaz Gopang said that 842,211 children would be given polio vaccine drops during the campaign. He said that if for some reason the health department team could not reach anyone’s house, they could get administer the drops to their children from the nearest immunization center.