Govt initiates consultation to add public opinion in development of merged districts

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has initiated holding of ‘Consultation Meetings’ with public for getting input of local people about accelerated development of merged districts of the province.

The consultation meetings to be chaired by Deputy Commissioners will be held at Sub-Divisional levels, informed an official of Information Department.

The decision has been taken in pursuance of special directives issued by Chief Minister KP, Mahmood Khan to add public opinion in speedy development of the newly merged region.

The people from all walks of life will be invited at the consultation meetings to express their views and give input about development in their respective areas.

The consultation also aims to know impact of first phase of AIP-1 (Accelerated Implementation Programme) and for chalking out plan of action for effective implementation of AIP-II in the region, the official added.

In all a total of 25 meetings will be held in the month of February and March, 2022 in different areas of merged districts.

The people were requested to take advantage of the initiative and provide valuable input for effective implementation of development plan.

MWOM, Pakistan Bait Ul Mal signed MoU

Masood Welfare Organization Mardan (MWOM) and Pakistan Bait Ul Mal (PBM) Saturday joined hands to work collectively for the social development of marginalized segments of the society.

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the Masood Welfare Organization (MWOM) and the Pakistan Bait Ul Maal (PBM) on setting down the terms for cooperation between the two institutions.

The MoU was signed in a small but graceful ceremony by the heads of both the organizations, Haji Masood ur Rahman Chairman (MWOM), Director Omar Masood ur Rahman and Malik Zaheer Abbas Khokhar MD Pakistan Bait Ul Mal, at Naseemabad Mardan.

Ex-Member of National Assembly and prominent industrialist Haji Naseem ur Rahman and President Mardan Chamber of Commerce and Industry Saad Masood ur Rahman were also present.

The purpose of the MoU is to create a linkage between the two institutions and support each other for the betterment of the society.

On the occasion, Malik Zaheer Abbas Khokhar, MD Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal, said that all resources were being utilized for the bright future of orphans. He highlighted the vision of Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan for investing in orphans and helpless children so as to make the country prosperous.

“In Mardan, the step taken by Masood Welfare Organization for orphans and helpless children is commendable,” he added.

MD Bait Ul Mal Malik Zaheer Khokhar thanks Masood Welfare Organization Mardan for joining hands with PBM in their social welfare activities for the poor peoples.

He said” Both organizations will better serve the needy people of our community.”

Chairman Masood Welfare Organization Mardan Haji Masood Ur Rahman applauded the efforts of PBM in supporting and helping the poorest of poor of our society. He assured the full support of MWOM to the initiatives of PBM.

He said”It is a memorable day for both the organizations to set new goals and ambitions for the social welfare of the deprived and needy peoples of Mardan.”