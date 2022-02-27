Punjab govt to construct more playgrounds: minister

Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat on Saturday said the provincial government was striving to construct more playgrounds in Rawalpindi to promote healthy activities. Attending a hockey match as chief guest played at Lt. Gen. Ashfaq Nadeem Hockey Ground, Ayub National Park he said that there was no shortage of talent in Pakistan. This passion would be a milestone for the betterment of hockey and such events should be organized regularly which would help promote hockey in Rawalpindi region, he said.

This match was exciting for those who are interested in hockey, he added. he Punjab government was working to build more playgrounds in Rawalpindi. Though, hockey is not as popular as cricket, but, the talented players of hockey should be encouraged, he said. It is the duty of every government to take special care of the legendary players, he added.

After an interesting and tough contest, Pakistan Senior defeated Pakistan Junior by two goals. A large number of hockey fans and players from Mari Indus, Habib Bank and KRL watched the interesting match. Begum Sikandar Jan, wife of Olympian Mazhar Hussain and daughter Nasreen Mazhar expressed gratitude for organizing a charity hockey match.