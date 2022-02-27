NA-33 by-election on April 10

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced to hold by-election on April 10 on the National Assembly constituency of NA-33 Hangu in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. According to ECP, through public notice, the commission has called upon the voters of the said constituency to elect their representatives to the general seat. It added, Election Commissioner, Swabi, Raham Zada has been appointed as Returning Officer for the election to the said National Assembly seat.

As per the plan, the dates for filing of nomination papers with the Returning Officer by the candidates will be February 28 to March 3 while the date of publication of names of the nominated candidates will be March 4.

The last date for scrutiny of nomination papers by the Returning Officer will be March 8 while the last date for filing of appeals against the decisions of the Returning Officer’s rejecting or accepting the nomination papers will be March 11. The last date for deciding appeals by the Appellate Tribunal will be March 16 while the date of publication of the revised list of candidates will be March 17. The last date for withdrawal of candidature and publication of the revised list of candidates will be March 18 while the date of allotment of election symbols to contesting candidates will be March 19.