638 out of 671 public complaints resolved: DG

Director General (DG) National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) Regional Head Office (RHO) Sargodha Naveed Jan Sahibzada has said that 638 out of 671 public complaints have been redressed while efforts have been accelerated to resolve the remaining 33 complaints also. Addressing an open court (Khuli Kutchehry) at Nadra Zonal Office Faisalabad on Saturday, he said that though Nadra regional headquarters Sargodha was providing the best facilities of registration and CNIC issuance, yet he also started holding of open courts to hear public complaints regarding Nadra services. He said that process of open courts was started from June 2019 in this region which comprised of 9 districts including Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Chiniot, Sargodha, Mianwali, Khushab and Bhakkar, etc. He said that 76 open courts had so far been organized and the people of this region filed only 671 complaints during this period which was a proof of quality of Nadra services.













