Anti-polio drive in Matiari starts tomorrow

Matiari District Health Officer Dr Yar Muhammad Khoso Saturday said that all arrangements have been finalized to make anti-polio campaign successful which would start from tomorrow (Monday) and will continue till March 4.

According to a handout issued by the District Information Office, the DHO appealed to people, particularly parents, to cooperate with the polio teams and get their children vaccinated so that innocent kids could be protected from lifelong disability. Later, a big rally was also taken out from Civil Hospital to Press Club to educate people about the significance of poliovirus.

Medical Superintendent Taluka Hospital Matiari Dr Mansoor Ahmed Channar, Mukhtiarkar Pervaiz Malik, officers of health department, staff and social workers attended the rally.

Meanwhile, Additional Deputy Commissioner (1) Abul Ali Bhatti presided over a meeting in the DC office to review polio arrangements which was attended by officers of the Health department and representatives of the Social welfare department.