US or Russia? Ukraine crisis poses dilemma for wealthy Gulf

Choosing sides in Ukraine’s crisis would have once been easy for Gulf states long protected by the US, but growing ties with Moscow are forcing them to strike a balance.

As the world rushed to condemn the Russian invasion of its smaller neighbour, the wealthy Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, including Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), have largely kept quiet.Middle East experts say their reticence is understandable given what’s at play — energy, money and security.

“It is not only the economic ties that are growing, but also the security ties of these states with Moscow,” said Anne Gadel, a Gulf expert and contributor to the French think-tank Institut Montaigne.

On Friday, the UAE abstained along with China and India from a vote at the US Security Council demanding Moscow withdraw its troops.Russia as expected vetoed the resolution co-written by the US and Albania while 11 of the council’s 15 members voted for it.

After the vote, Emirati state new agency WAM said the UAE and US foreign ministers spoke by phone to review “global developments”. No mention was made of Ukraine.Russia’s foreign ministry meanwhile announced that the UAE and Russian foreign ministers would meet Monday in Moscow to discuss “further expanding multifaceted Russia-UAE relations”.

Hours before Russia unleashed its massive ground, sea and air assault against Ukraine on Thursday, the UAE had “stressed the depth of friendship” with Moscow.

Gulf power house Saudi Arabia has not reacted to the invasion, like the UAE, Bahrain and Oman. Kuwait and Qatar have only denounced the violence, stopping short of criticising Moscow.

For more than seven decades, the United States has played a key role in the conflict-wracked Middle East, serving in particular as a defender of the oil-rich Gulf monarchies against potential threats such as Iran.