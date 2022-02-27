17 mini petrol pumps sealed in Gujranwala over illegal sale

Gujranwala district administration team in a crackdown against illegal sale of petrol has sealed 17 mini petrol pumps and got registered cases against four persons.

According to details, on the instructions of DC Danish Afazaal, Assistant Commissioner Kamran Hussain along with police force conducted raids at different areas and sealed 17 mini petrol pumps and also seized the machines. The raiding party also got registered cases against four shopkeepers for showing resistance during the operation.

Danish Afzaal said that sale of petrol on mini petrol pumps can cause any untoward incident. He said that no one would be allowed to play with the lives of the citizens.He warned the shopkeepers involved in selling petrol without having NOC to close their business otherwise strict action would be taken against them.

Police solve blind murder case

Police have traced out the accused involved in a blind murder case and arrested the real brother of the deceased.

It was told that Ahmad Raza was shot to dead by unknown accused in Kamoki two days before. City Kamoki police after investigations arrested the younger brother of the deceased. The accused Asad confessed that he shot to dead his elder brother over domestic issues.

Man commits suicide

A man committed suicide by swallowing poisonous pills in QillaDidar Singh, Gujranwala.

Munir Ahmad was jobless for the last many months. He swallowed poisonous pills and got unconscious. He was shifted to DHQ Hospital where he breathed his last.